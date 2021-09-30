MOFA praises French senators' upcoming trip to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has praised the upcoming French Senate delegation to Taiwan for braving hostility from China and going forward with the trip, which is being organized in compliance with pandemic prevention regulations.

During a regular press conference held virtually on Thursday (Sept. 30), foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) confirmed the delegation will make its way to Taiwan in the near future, UDN reported.

It will be led by Senator Alain Richard, a former French defense minister and head of the French Senate's Taiwan Friendship Group, and also include that grouping's vice chairs Andre Vallini and Max Brinsson. The dignitaries will meet with senior Taiwan government officials, including the heads of several ministries, Ou said.

She emphasized the visit will take place within the confines of Taiwan's "diplomatic bubble" and the country's epidemic prevention measures will be observed. Taipei made similar arrangements last August for an 89-member delegation from the Czech Republic.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said it "resolutely opposes" such exchanges between "China's Taiwan Area" and other nations.

This sentiment echoes the one from China's Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野), made in response to news of the trip. In a letter to the senator in February, Lu wrote that Alain Richard's plan would "clearly violate the one China principle and send the wrong signal to pro-independence forces in Taiwan," per Radio France Internationale.

Ou lauded Richard on Thursday for his determination to visit Taiwan despite the Chinese "wolf warrior" diplomat's "repeated verbal intimidation and harassment."