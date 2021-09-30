Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MOFA praises French senators' upcoming trip to Taiwan

Taiwan Friendship Group-led delegation to take place in 'diplomatic bubble'

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News
2021/09/30 20:04
French Senator Alain Richard. (YouTube, RFI English screenshot)

French Senator Alain Richard. (YouTube, RFI English screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has praised the upcoming French Senate delegation to Taiwan for braving hostility from China and going forward with the trip, which is being organized in compliance with pandemic prevention regulations.

During a regular press conference held virtually on Thursday (Sept. 30), foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) confirmed the delegation will make its way to Taiwan in the near future, UDN reported.

It will be led by Senator Alain Richard, a former French defense minister and head of the French Senate's Taiwan Friendship Group, and also include that grouping's vice chairs Andre Vallini and Max Brinsson. The dignitaries will meet with senior Taiwan government officials, including the heads of several ministries, Ou said.

She emphasized the visit will take place within the confines of Taiwan's "diplomatic bubble" and the country's epidemic prevention measures will be observed. Taipei made similar arrangements last August for an 89-member delegation from the Czech Republic.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said it "resolutely opposes" such exchanges between "China's Taiwan Area" and other nations.

This sentiment echoes the one from China's Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (盧沙野), made in response to news of the trip. In a letter to the senator in February, Lu wrote that Alain Richard's plan would "clearly violate the one China principle and send the wrong signal to pro-independence forces in Taiwan," per Radio France Internationale.

Ou lauded Richard on Thursday for his determination to visit Taiwan despite the Chinese "wolf warrior" diplomat's "repeated verbal intimidation and harassment."
Taiwan-France relations
France
Alain Richard
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

China denounces upcoming French Senate delegation to Taiwan
China denounces upcoming French Senate delegation to Taiwan
2021/09/30 11:27
Taiwan congratulates Japan’s presumptive prime minister on victory
Taiwan congratulates Japan’s presumptive prime minister on victory
2021/09/29 16:54
Taiwan cancels National Day reception over COVID concerns
Taiwan cancels National Day reception over COVID concerns
2021/09/26 10:00
Taiwan discusses disaster resilience with allies at virtual meeting
Taiwan discusses disaster resilience with allies at virtual meeting
2021/09/25 10:04
French senators to visit Taiwan in October
French senators to visit Taiwan in October
2021/09/21 13:28

Updated : 2021-09-30 20:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
Taiwan to raise minimum wage by up to 6% next year
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million