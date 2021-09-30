Alexa
GCTF workshop highlights Taiwan’s role in promoting sustainable development

Taiwan, US, Japan host online event during UN assembly, call for bigger role of Taiwan

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/30 15:58
GCTF workshop highlights Taiwan’s role in promoting sustainable development. (MOFA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan, the U.S., and Japan jointly hosted a virtual workshop on how the three countries can work to contribute to global sustainable development goals (SDGs) on Wednesday (Sept. 29).

This is the second time for the three to share their experiences in areas with common interests online via the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), during the United Nations General Assembly, which this year takes place between Sept. 14-30.

Entitled “Building Resilience and Accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Through Technology,” the workshop focused on how technology can be employed to beef up resilience and advance SDGs, according to a statement of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

As a “silicon island,” Taiwan is at the center of the global semiconductor ecosphere and a pioneer in technologies from 5G to artificial intelligence, said AIT Deputy Director Jeremy Cornforth.

The event underscored the many ways Taiwan can use it tech prowess to help the world address shared challenges despite its failure to participate in international organizations meaningfully such as the World Health Assembly. “The United States remains committed to expanding Taiwan’s international space,” he stressed.

In his remarks, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) made a case for Taiwan’s inclusion in the U.N. system so that the country can contribute to the post-COVID-19 recovery and help attain the objectives set forth by the U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The workshop was attended by more than 80 experts and officials from 26 countries.
Updated : 2021-09-30 17:37 GMT+08:00

