Hairy Crab Season Has Arrived and Brilliant Fresh Direct Launched Hairy Crab Packages Hairy Crab Lovers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 September 2021 - Autumn days may be too long for hairy crab lovers, for they have longed for the seasonal delicacy day and night. To meet the desire of hairy crab lovers for the first time, Brilliant Fresh Direct launched a series of high-quality hairy crab packages, and they are packed in an initiative plastic box, you can taste the seasonal delicacy and have a good time.













Hairy Crab Packages are Available on September 30





Autumn is the best season for hairy crabs. On September 30 this year, the high-quality hairy crabs of Brilliant Fresh Direct will be put on sale at affordable prices, so that you can purchase more hairy crabs and taste different cuisines every day. Each hairy crab weighs about 131 grams, 150 grams, or 187 grams, and they are as stupendously fatty and tasty as they were supposed to be for they are picked by experienced workers. You can choose the package you like and satisfy your culinary desire.





Instant Delivery of High-Quality Hairy Crabs





As a wonderful delicacy of low-calorie, high-protein, and without additives, hairy crabs are loved by many Hong Kong citizens. Even the elderly and those who want to keep in shape can taste them in proper quantities. Thus, hairy crabs have become a wonderful choice for dinner and gifts. However, long-distance transportation is the test for the survival of hairy crabs. To improve the survival rate of hairy crabs, Brilliant Fresh Direct pick fat and strong crabs for transportation and packed them in an initiative plastic box. The carefully designed plastic box with air holes not only makes crabs be in proper temperature and humidity but also makes crabs breathe enough fresh air so that they can keep the best state for a longer period and are sent alive to you.





Way to Purchase





If you want to buy the tasty hairy crabs with richly fragrant roe and succulent golden fat, you can order them on the website or buy them at the store. Brilliant Fresh Direct supports various electronic payment methods, including Visa, American Express, Mastercard, Discover credit card, credit card, Payme, and Apple Pay. Delivery is free if you purchase 6 hairy crabs or more, and attached tools, vinegar, perilla leaves, and ginger tea for free. Brilliant Fresh Direct supports both delivery and self-pickup, providing a convenient shopping experience.





Website: https://bfresh.com.hk/%e5%a4%a7%e9%96%98%e8%9f%b9/





Address: Brilliant Direct, Part A, Shop 01D, G/F, Upper East, 23 Sung On Street, Hung Hom





About Brilliant Fresh Direct

Brilliant Fresh Direct is an online food store in Hong Kong, providing high-quality meat, seafood, frozen food, delicious fast food, fresh vegetables and fruits, and other foods, with a complete range to meet different tastes. https://bfresh.com.hk/





