CPTPP countries should look at history to assess China’s bid

Australian think tank adds China should be given opportunity to rebuild trust

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/30 14:00
Leaders of CPTPP member states wave as they pose for the group photo after a meeting in Santiago, Chile, May 16, 2019.

Leaders of CPTPP member states wave as they pose for the group photo after a meeting in Santiago, Chile, May 16, 2019. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Australian policy analyst has called for CPTPP countries to take into account China’s disregard for its previously made commitments when assessing its bid to join the trade pact.

In a report written for the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a leading think tank in Canberra, Dominic Meagher, head of Australasia Strategy Group, noted how Britain’s support for the rules-based trading system led to its application being fast-tracked, but the opposite should happen for China.

He noted how the CPTPP Commission acknowledged Britain’s “history as a supporter of the rules-based trading system, its experience with high-standard trade and investment rules” in making its decision to commence the accession process for the United Kingdom.

In contrast, China has over time reneged on major commitments it made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, with state control now present in “almost every corner of the Chinese economy.“ According to the WTO website, there have been 47 trade dispute cases that have been lodged against China since it joined, Australia having tabled two.

“It would be folly to ignore the evidence of China’s approach to commitments it has made around the world. CPTPP members should not walk into the same trap twice,” Meagher said. He pointed to China’s breach of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, its flaunting of the British Joint Declaration on Hong Kong, and rampant use of informal customs delays that hamper trade, as examples of misconduct.

Despite these warnings, Meagher insists China’s application should be taken seriously by member states and “must not be dismissed out of hand.” Rather, Meagher advocates the CPTPP take time and give China a chance to build trust and prove its sincerity through an “extended consultation process.”

“Trust should not be conferred in a single discrete moment but sustained in a continuous process,” he said. Maegher believes extra mechanisms for “heightened transparency and compliance verifications” should be in place to ensure Beijing stays the course with the necessary reforms.

“CPTPP members should insist on these extraordinary processes because China’s actions have been extraordinary,” he said. He concluded by saying letting China in without keeping it accountable would be a “historic mistake.”
Updated : 2021-09-30 14:40 GMT+08:00

