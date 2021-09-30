Alexa
Ruidíaz scores 2 goals, Sounders hold top spot in West

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 12:37
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, right, celebrates with teammate Cristian Roldan, left, after scoring a goal on a penalty kick against the San J...
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz points to the crowd after scoring a goal on a penalty kick against the San Jose Earthquakes during the first hal...
Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez (28) goes up for a header against San Jose Earthquakes forward Benji Kikanovic (28) during the first half of an...
San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yueill, left, kicks the ball away from Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, right, during the first half of ...
San Jose Earthquakes forward Benji Kikanovic, left, scores a goal over Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill, center, and goalkeeper Stefan Frei, to...
San Jose Earthquakes forward Benji Kikanovic, left, scores a goal over Seattle Sounders defender Shane O'Neill, center, and goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24...
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, left, reacts after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes as he is followed by teammate Xavier A...
San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski (1) blocks a shot by Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer ...

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to increase his season total to 16 and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (15-5-6) held onto the Western Conference lead, two points ahead of Sporting Kansas City, after winning for the sixth time in eight games. San Jose (8-10-9) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Ruidíaz opened the scoring in the 25th. He was left wide open at the top of the box and took a few touches to get a round a defender for a shooting lane. Ruidíaz made it 2-0 in the 42nd on a penalty kick.

Cristian Roldan gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the 49th by redirecting home Jimmy Medranda's pass across the goal.

San Jose scored in the 51st on Shane O’Neill's own goal.

Updated : 2021-09-30 14:39 GMT+08:00

