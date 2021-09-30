Ruidíaz scores 2 goals, Sounders hold top spot in West

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski (1) blocks a shot by Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer ... San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski (1) blocks a shot by Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to increase his season total to 16 and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (15-5-6) held onto the Western Conference lead, two points ahead of Sporting Kansas City, after winning for the sixth time in eight games. San Jose (8-10-9) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Ruidíaz opened the scoring in the 25th. He was left wide open at the top of the box and took a few touches to get a round a defender for a shooting lane. Ruidíaz made it 2-0 in the 42nd on a penalty kick.

Cristian Roldan gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the 49th by redirecting home Jimmy Medranda's pass across the goal.

San Jose scored in the 51st on Shane O’Neill's own goal.

