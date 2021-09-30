Dairon Asprilla breaks tie in Timbers' 2-1 win over LAFC

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, right, stop a shot next to defender Diego Palacios (12) and Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora during the ... Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, right, stop a shot next to defender Diego Palacios (12) and Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles FC's Mamadou Fall, left, head the ball nex to Portland Timbers' Felipe Mora (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Se... Los Angeles FC's Mamadou Fall, left, head the ball nex to Portland Timbers' Felipe Mora (9) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla, right, is defended by Los Angeles FC midfielder Francisco Ginella during the first half of an MLS soccer mat... Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla, right, is defended by Los Angeles FC midfielder Francisco Ginella during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla controls the ball in front of a Los Angeles FC defender during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesda... Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla controls the ball in front of a Los Angeles FC defender during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Portland Timbers forward Yimmi Chara, right, vies for the ball next to Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango during the first half of an MLS soccer m... Portland Timbers forward Yimmi Chara, right, vies for the ball next to Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, top, stops a shot under Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora during the first half of an MLS soccer match We... Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, top, stops a shot under Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dairon Asprilla broke a tie off a rebound in the 59th minute and the Portland Timbers held on to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Felipe Mora broke in alone on goal, but his shot banged off the right post. However, it went back to Asprilla on the other side and he scored into the open net.

Danny Musovski had tied it for LAFC (9-12-6) four minutes earlier.

Yimmi Chara opened the scoring for Portland (13-10-4) in the final minute of the first half, starting the Timbers to their sixth win in an unbeaten streak of seven games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports