Taiwan’s EVA Air named 7th best airline for 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Air has been ranked the world’s seventh best airline for 2021, according to United Kingdom-based aviation research firm Skytrax.

The Taiwan airline also ranked No. 4 in the World’s Best Economy Class Airline Catering, No. 5 in World’s Best Business Class Airline, No. 5 in World’s Cleanest Airline Cabins, No. 5 in Best Airlines in Asia, and No. 7 in World’s Best Cabin Staff by Skytrax, among other awards.

Skytrax did not give out awards for 2020 due to COVID and its effect on global air travel. The 2021 awards were based on an extended customer survey period from September 2019 to July 2021, which includes air travel before COVID and during the pandemic, Skytrax said.

The results were based on 13.42 million customer surveys and looked at over 350 airlines around the world.

EVA President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) told CNA that because the pandemic has affected the way people fly, the company has been looking to introduce new services such as a digital health verification system, with the goal of reducing human contact to make flying safer.

Taking the top spot for World’s Best Airline this year was Qatar Airways, followed by Singapore Airlines in second, and ANA All Nippon Airways in third.