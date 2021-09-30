Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The decentralized international hacktivist group Anonymous has hacked into a Chinese government tourism promotion website, where it uploaded Taiwan's national anthem, flag, and pro-Taiwan independence banner, among other items.

On Thursday (Sept. 30), Reddit user "Allez-opi_omi," who in July posted a previous hack by Anonymous on an official Chinese website, uploaded links to 10 pages the group created on a website for the China Cultural Center. The title of the social media post was, "Anonymous hacking group inserts Taiwanese national anthem into a Chinese governmental tourism promotion website!"



Anonymous logo as it appeared on hacked page. (Anonymous image)

The first link displays the telltale emblem for Anonymous, a black suit and a question mark. The second link launches an audio file that plays Taiwan's national anthem.

The third link displays Taiwan's national flag, while the fourth shows the pro-Taiwan independence banner. Fifth is a meme from December last year, which shows the head of China's CCP Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) imposed on the body of an Apple executive introducing the COVID-19, COVID-19 R, COVID-19 Pro, and COVID-19 Pro Max, instead of the latest iPhone 13 models.



Pro-Taiwan independence flag. (Anonymous image)

Sixth is a meme mocking Rob Monster, CEO of Epik, a domain registration site that hosts far-right, neo-Nazi, and other extremist content. This is followed by a photo of Li Wenliang (李文亮), the ophthalmologist in Wuhan who first warned of the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

The eighth is another meme that calls on people to fight the coronavirus like Bruce Lee. Second to last is a meandering manifesto that the website had been hacked after a printer had been exposed on the Shodan search engine.



Meme showing Xi Jinping introducing latest COVID-19 models. (Anonymous image)

The hackers claim to represent Anonymous Malaysia and then go on to accuse an "Instagram/TikTok influencer" of being a "serial rapist." The last link leads to a cryptic meme that reads, "Things are about to get moar snippy!"