Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site

Hacktivist group uploads pro-Taiwan Independence banner on Chinese tourism promotion site

  209
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/30 14:11
Taiwan national banner posted on ccc.cice.org.cn. (Anonymous image)

Taiwan national banner posted on ccc.cice.org.cn. (Anonymous image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The decentralized international hacktivist group Anonymous has hacked into a Chinese government tourism promotion website, where it uploaded Taiwan's national anthem, flag, and pro-Taiwan independence banner, among other items.

On Thursday (Sept. 30), Reddit user "Allez-opi_omi," who in July posted a previous hack by Anonymous on an official Chinese website, uploaded links to 10 pages the group created on a website for the China Cultural Center. The title of the social media post was, "Anonymous hacking group inserts Taiwanese national anthem into a Chinese governmental tourism promotion website!"

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Anonymous logo as it appeared on hacked page. (Anonymous image)

The first link displays the telltale emblem for Anonymous, a black suit and a question mark. The second link launches an audio file that plays Taiwan's national anthem.

The third link displays Taiwan's national flag, while the fourth shows the pro-Taiwan independence banner. Fifth is a meme from December last year, which shows the head of China's CCP Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) imposed on the body of an Apple executive introducing the COVID-19, COVID-19 R, COVID-19 Pro, and COVID-19 Pro Max, instead of the latest iPhone 13 models.

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Pro-Taiwan independence flag. (Anonymous image)

Sixth is a meme mocking Rob Monster, CEO of Epik, a domain registration site that hosts far-right, neo-Nazi, and other extremist content. This is followed by a photo of Li Wenliang (李文亮), the ophthalmologist in Wuhan who first warned of the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

The eighth is another meme that calls on people to fight the coronavirus like Bruce Lee. Second to last is a meandering manifesto that the website had been hacked after a printer had been exposed on the Shodan search engine.

Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, national anthem on China government site
Meme showing Xi Jinping introducing latest COVID-19 models. (Anonymous image)

The hackers claim to represent Anonymous Malaysia and then go on to accuse an "Instagram/TikTok influencer" of being a "serial rapist." The last link leads to a cryptic meme that reads, "Things are about to get moar snippy!"
Anonymous
Anonymous Malaysia
hackers
hack
hacktivists
hackivist
hacking

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese espionage in Middle East part of wider 'state cyber' trend
Chinese espionage in Middle East part of wider 'state cyber' trend
2021/08/11 16:03
Mass hacking of Taiwan politicians' LINE accounts sparks national security concerns
Mass hacking of Taiwan politicians' LINE accounts sparks national security concerns
2021/07/28 12:15
Microsoft promotes cloud datacenters with virtual tour
Microsoft promotes cloud datacenters with virtual tour
2021/04/23 16:30
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
2021/04/16 21:00
Japan investigates Chinese access to Line app servers
Japan investigates Chinese access to Line app servers
2021/03/31 18:00

Updated : 2021-09-30 14:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt