Easy team call for Rennie; not so for Argentina's Ledesma

Coach Dave Rennie made some expected changes to his squad on Thursday for Australia’s final Rugby Championship match against Argentina. It was a decision no doubt easier than what his counterpart Mario Ledesma faced with the Pumas.

While Rennie selected Japan-based backrower Sean McMahon and 38-year-old prop Greg Holmes on the reserves bench for Saturday’s test at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast, Argentina coach Ledesma pondered a starting 15 and eight reserves with six fewer players than he expected.

The six — including star flanker Pablo Matera — along with two staff members are being forced to remain in neighboring New South Wales state after a COVID-19-related border breach.

Governing body SANZAAR on Thursday said the players and staff members were part of a group that traveled by bus to a health retreat at Byron Bay in northern New South Wales state on Wednesday. The contingent tried to re-enter Queensland state without appropriate documentation before being forced to spend the night in the New South Wales border town of Kingscliff.

SANZAAR ruled that with Argentina having 44 players on tour, the test against Australia would go ahead without the ineligible players. Argentina, which has lost all five Rugby Championship matches, was expected to announce a squad later Thursday.

The Wallabies are chasing their fourth consecutive win — two over World Cup champion South Africa and last week’s 27-8 victory over the Pumas.

The 27-year-old McMahon has been playing Suntory in Japan's domestic competition after leaving Super Rugby’s Melbourne Rebels at the end of 2017, with his last test against Scotland in late November that year.

McMahon was a member of the Wallabies squad that reached the 2015 World Cup final but the move to Japan initially made him ineligible for Australian selection.

Brought back into the Wallabies fold by Rennie, McMahon could be taken on Australia’s tour of Britain for tests against Scotland, England and Wales on consecutive weekends in November as well as Japan on Oct. 23 en route. He may also be eligible for selection for the next Rugby World Cup in France despite being contracted in Japan until the beginning of 2023.

Rennie also selected Holmes to make his international return. Rugby Australia said if Holmes runs on, he would be the oldest player to play for the Wallabies since World War II.

Darcy Swain and Pete Samu were elevated to the starting lineup after strong performances from the bench in last week's win.

Swain will partner Izack Rodda as Matt Philip reverts to the bench while Samu moves onto the blindside flank in the backrow with skipper Michael Hooper and No. 8 Rob Valetini.

“Pete’s been outstanding for us coming on as a replacement in the past few Tests and has earned his opportunity to show what he’s capable of from the kick off this weekend,” Rennie said. “Both Greg and Sean have worked extremely hard on the field and around their detail off the field."

Powerhouse winger Marika Koroibete will miss the Gold Coast test after being permitted to return to Melbourne to spend extra time with his family, including a newborn, before the Wallabies head overseas.

Lineups:

Australia: Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Andrew Kellaway, Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (captain), Pete Samu, Darcy Swain, Izack Rodda, Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper. Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Angus Bell, Greg Holmes, Matt Philip, Sean McMahon, Jake Gordon, James O’Connor, Tom Wright.

Argentina: to be named.

