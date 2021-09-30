Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Indigenous protest in Paraguay's capital erupts in violence

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 11:29
A masked protester uses a slingshot during clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, ...
A masked protester winds up to throw a rock in clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasio...
A masked protester carries a wounded, fellow protester in clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes l...
Mounted police advance on a group of Indigenous demonstrators gathered outside Congress to protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land inva...
Several Indigenous groups protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 2...
An Indigenous Ava Guarani Shaman prays during a protest by several Indigenous groups against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside...
A wounded demonstrator is tended by his mates during clashes between several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes la...
A police officer fires his weapon at demonstrators during clashes with several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes ...
An Indigenous demonstrator nocks his arrow during clashes between several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes land ...
Members of different Indigenous tribes gather to protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Parag...
An officer comes to the aid of a fellow officer wounded in clashes during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasio...

A masked protester uses a slingshot during clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, ...

A masked protester winds up to throw a rock in clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasio...

A masked protester carries a wounded, fellow protester in clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes l...

Mounted police advance on a group of Indigenous demonstrators gathered outside Congress to protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land inva...

Several Indigenous groups protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 2...

An Indigenous Ava Guarani Shaman prays during a protest by several Indigenous groups against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside...

A wounded demonstrator is tended by his mates during clashes between several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes la...

A police officer fires his weapon at demonstrators during clashes with several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes ...

An Indigenous demonstrator nocks his arrow during clashes between several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes land ...

Members of different Indigenous tribes gather to protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Parag...

An officer comes to the aid of a fellow officer wounded in clashes during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasio...

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Indigenous groups demonstrated in Paraguay's capital Wednesday against a law that makes it a crime to invade private property, and the protest escalated into violence that authorities said saw seven police officers injured, four cars set on fire and other acts of vandalism.

The police command said one officer was hit by an arrow shot by archers from an ethnic group not yet identified. Television coverage showed the commander of a police station about 300 meters (yards) from the Congress building lying on the ground and being hit by demonstrators with stones and sticks. Prosecutors said those protesters could not be identified as Indigenous.

The unrest began when the 80-member Chamber of Deputies approved an amendment to the land invasion law that would increase the penalty to six years in prison from four for those who illegally occupy private property.

Indigenous groups often invade properties to press their demands that land be given to poor farmers.

Teodolina Villalba, president of the National Peasant Federation, said in Guarani in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that “the modification of the law will not be a solution because thousands of poor compatriots need a piece of land to cultivate.”

The group is the largest in Paraguay representing poor farmers, some of whom own land but others who do not. It seeks justice for Indigenous people whose lands were taken away and given to others during the autocratic regime of Gen. Alfredo Stroessner in 1954-1989.

The country's Truth and Justice Commission, created by law to investigate human rights violations during the Stroessner regime, presented a 6,000-page report in 2006 saying that nearly two-thirds of land allocated during the regime's agrarian reform campaign went to people close to the government. It said none of those people was poor.

Updated : 2021-09-30 14:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt