Indigenous protest in Paraguay's capital erupts in violence

An officer comes to the aid of a fellow officer wounded in clashes during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasio... An officer comes to the aid of a fellow officer wounded in clashes during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Members of different Indigenous tribes gather to protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Parag... Members of different Indigenous tribes gather to protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

An Indigenous demonstrator nocks his arrow during clashes between several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes land ... An Indigenous demonstrator nocks his arrow during clashes between several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions and the police, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A police officer fires his weapon at demonstrators during clashes with several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes ... A police officer fires his weapon at demonstrators during clashes with several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A wounded demonstrator is tended by his mates during clashes between several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes la... A wounded demonstrator is tended by his mates during clashes between several Indigenous groups protesting against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions and the police, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

An Indigenous Ava Guarani Shaman prays during a protest by several Indigenous groups against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside... An Indigenous Ava Guarani Shaman prays during a protest by several Indigenous groups against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Several Indigenous groups protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 2... Several Indigenous groups protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Mounted police advance on a group of Indigenous demonstrators gathered outside Congress to protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land inva... Mounted police advance on a group of Indigenous demonstrators gathered outside Congress to protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A masked protester carries a wounded, fellow protester in clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes l... A masked protester carries a wounded, fellow protester in clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A masked protester winds up to throw a rock in clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasio... A masked protester winds up to throw a rock in clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

A masked protester uses a slingshot during clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, ... A masked protester uses a slingshot during clashes with police during an Indigenous protest against a proposed bill that criminalizes land invasions, outside Congress in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. If the bill passes it would affect several Indigenous communities who reside on improvised settlements pending the restitution of their lands. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Indigenous groups demonstrated in Paraguay's capital Wednesday against a law that makes it a crime to invade private property, and the protest escalated into violence that authorities said saw seven police officers injured, four cars set on fire and other acts of vandalism.

The police command said one officer was hit by an arrow shot by archers from an ethnic group not yet identified. Television coverage showed the commander of a police station about 300 meters (yards) from the Congress building lying on the ground and being hit by demonstrators with stones and sticks. Prosecutors said those protesters could not be identified as Indigenous.

The unrest began when the 80-member Chamber of Deputies approved an amendment to the land invasion law that would increase the penalty to six years in prison from four for those who illegally occupy private property.

Indigenous groups often invade properties to press their demands that land be given to poor farmers.

Teodolina Villalba, president of the National Peasant Federation, said in Guarani in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that “the modification of the law will not be a solution because thousands of poor compatriots need a piece of land to cultivate.”

The group is the largest in Paraguay representing poor farmers, some of whom own land but others who do not. It seeks justice for Indigenous people whose lands were taken away and given to others during the autocratic regime of Gen. Alfredo Stroessner in 1954-1989.

The country's Truth and Justice Commission, created by law to investigate human rights violations during the Stroessner regime, presented a 6,000-page report in 2006 saying that nearly two-thirds of land allocated during the regime's agrarian reform campaign went to people close to the government. It said none of those people was poor.