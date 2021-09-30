Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Julio scores on breakaway in 95th, RSL beats Galaxy 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 11:57
Julio scores on breakaway in 95th, RSL beats Galaxy 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Anderson Julio scored on a breakaway in the 95th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night.

Salt Lake (11-10-6) has won three of its last four games. Los Angeles (11-11-5) had its winless run extended to eight matches.

Julio got a touch on Damir Kreilach's long pass to get away from two defenders and he volleyed it inside the far post, past a diving Jonathan Bond.

Kreilach opened the scoring for Salt Lake in the 45th minute with a header that went off the hands of Bond and rolled over the line. Kreilach has four goals in his last five games and 12 overall this season.

Chicharito scored for the Galaxy in the 76th by settling a pass from Efraín Álvarez and beating goalkeeper David Ochoa to the near post.

Chicharito also had good scoring chances in the 16th and 57th minutes, but Ochoa batted away the first and used a kick save to deny a breakaway.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-30 14:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt