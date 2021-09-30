KMT's National Women's League may have to pay NT$1 million a month compensation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Women's League (NWL) has reportedly been asked to pay NT$1 million (US$36,000) per month for refusing to move out of its headquarters in Taipei, as eviction proceedings continue.

Founded in 1950 by the wife of former Taiwan leader Chiang Kai- shek (蔣介石), Soong Mei-lin (宋美齡), the organization was designed to support veterans and their families with the support of voluntary and involuntary donations. It is widely believed to have obtained huge amounts of money from the KMT under Chiang's dictatorship during the Martial Law era, with assets reportedly valued at nearly NT$38 billion (US$1.3 billion) across the world, ranging from hospitals and land to buildings and schools.

In April, the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee (CIPAS) ordered the group to immediately transfer ownership of its headquarters on Linsen South Road, Taipei City, to the national treasury, after a number of prolonged and tumultuous legal fights since 2018. The order came after the Supreme Administrative Court's rejection of an appeal by NWL against the decision.

The committee said the market value of the building was around NT$680 million (US$24 million). Slow progress has been made since then and NWL has refused to move out of the building.

LTN reported on Thursday (Sept. 30) that the National Property Administration is planning to charge the group NT$1.05 million per month as compensation and as part of the country's transitional justice program.