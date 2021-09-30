Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US pulls defense attaché out of Nicaragua after comments

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/09/30 11:13
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, lead a rally in Managua, Ni...

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, lead a rally in Managua, Ni...

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States government has pulled its defense attache out of Nicaragua following comments complimentary of Nicaragua’s military that drew the ire of the political opposition.

Last week, the Nicaraguan government published comments from Lt. Col. Roger Antonio Carvajal Santamaria during a Sept. 23 gathering of Nicaragua’s military leadership and military attaches from several countries.

Carvajal said Nicaragua’s military is a “large part of the growth and stability of this country,” according to a statement published by Nicaragua’s defense ministry.

The U.S. government has been highly critical of President Daniel Ortega’s government, especially since a crackdown on street protests in April 2018. In May 2020, the U.S. government sanctioned Gen. Julio César Avilés Castillo, commander-in-chief of the Nicaraguan army. Avilés was present at last week’s event.

The Nicaraguan military has been criticized for supporting the crackdown, which left at least 328 people dead and more than 2,000 wounded, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Carvajal’s comments raised questions among Nicaragua’s opposition of whether it signaled a change in the U.S. position toward Ortega’s government.

A U.S. State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the relationship with Nicaragua’s military “is constrained by the Nicaraguan military’s support for Ortega and (Vice President Rosario) Murillo’s anti-democratic behavior and by their suppression of the Nicaraguan people.”

Carvajal’s comments “did not accurately reflect” U.S. government policy, the official said, adding that Carvajal had concluded his mission and departed Nicaragua.

Updated : 2021-09-30 13:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt