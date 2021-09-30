Colorado 3, Austin FC 0

|Austin FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Colorado
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Colorado, Lewis, 5 (Price), 45th+2 minute.
Second Half_2, Colorado, Mezquida, 1 (Bassett), 46th; 3, Colorado, Trusty, 1 (Price), 59th.
Goalies_Austin FC, Andrew Tarbell, Bradley Stuver; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Gaines, Austin FC, 28th; Lima, Austin FC, 44th; Stroud, Austin FC, 70th; Warner, Colorado, 81st; Dominguez, Austin FC, 90th+3.
Referee_Michael Radchuk. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Mike Rottersman, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Alex Chilowicz.
A_8,582.
___
Austin FC_Andrew Tarbell; Nicholas Lima, Manny Perez (Cecilio Dominguez, 47th), Jhohan Romana (Julio Cascante, 57th); McKinze Gaines (Rodney Redes, 67th), Hector Jimenez (Aedan Stanley, 78th), Daniel Pereira, Tomas Pochettino (Sebastian Berhalter, 68th), Alexander Ring, Jared Stroud; Jon Gallagher.
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar (Drew Moor, 67th), Steven Beitashour (Younes Namli, 75th), Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Cole Bassett, Jack Price (Kellyn Acosta, 67th), Collen Warner; Jonathan Lewis (Diego Rubio, 75th), Nicolas Mezquida (Andre Shinyashiki, 83rd).