Vancouver 0, Houston 0

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 11:20
Vancouver 0 0 0
Houston 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal; Houston, Michael Nelson, Kyle Morton.

Yellow Cards_Baldisimo, Vancouver, 47th; Dajome, Vancouver, 55th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Cory Richardson, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Javain Brown, Jake Nerwinski; Michael Baldisimo, Janio Bikel (Russell Teibert, 75th), Patrick Metcalfe (Deiber Caicedo, 46th), Leonard Owusu (Florian Jungwirth, 46th), Ryan Raposo (Ryan Gauld, 58th), Andy Rose; Lucas Cavallini (Brian White, 47th), Cristian Dajome.

Houston_Michael Nelson; Maynor Figueroa, Teenage Hadebe, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker; Darwin Ceren, Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault (Maximiliano Urruti, 80th), Matias Vera (Memo Rodriguez, 89th); Corey Baird (Tyler Pasher, 65th), Darwin Quintero.

Updated : 2021-09-30 13:05 GMT+08:00

