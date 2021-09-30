Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Whitecaps, Dynamo play to a scoreless draw

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 11:16
Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsey, left, blocks the pass attempt by Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Patrick Metcalfe (32) during the first half ...
Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, left, makes a save in front of Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero, right, during the first h...
Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson, left, kicks the ball away in front of Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Raposo, right, during the first ha...
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Leonard Owusu, left, moves the ball in front of Houston Dynamo midfielder Fafa Picault (10) during the first half of an...
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) steals the ball from Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero, behind on pitch, as Leonard Owusu ...
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel (19) kicks the ball away as Houston Dynamo forward Corey Baird (12) advances during the first half of an ML...
Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsey, left, moves the ball in front of Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown, right, during the first half of ...
Houston Dynamo defender Sam Junqua, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown, right, tangle up as they battle to control the ball during th...

Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsey, left, blocks the pass attempt by Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Patrick Metcalfe (32) during the first half ...

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, left, makes a save in front of Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero, right, during the first h...

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson, left, kicks the ball away in front of Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Raposo, right, during the first ha...

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Leonard Owusu, left, moves the ball in front of Houston Dynamo midfielder Fafa Picault (10) during the first half of an...

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) steals the ball from Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero, behind on pitch, as Leonard Owusu ...

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel (19) kicks the ball away as Houston Dynamo forward Corey Baird (12) advances during the first half of an ML...

Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsey, left, moves the ball in front of Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown, right, during the first half of ...

Houston Dynamo defender Sam Junqua, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown, right, tangle up as they battle to control the ball during th...

HOUSTON (AP) — Maxime Crepeau made four saves for Vancouver in the Whitecaps' 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Crepeau had the save of the match in the 84th minute, just deflecting a tight shot over the cross bar.

Vancouver (8-8-10) picked up a critical point after starting the night in a three-way tie for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Whitecaps didn’t have a shot on goal. Michael Nelson had his second shutout for Houston (5-11-12), making one save on a deflected ball.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-30 13:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt