Orlando City 2, Nashville 2

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 10:56
Orlando City 0 2 2
Nashville 1 1 2

First Half_1, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 13, 11th minute.

Second Half_2, Nashville, Leal, 6 (McCarty), 59th; 3, Orlando City, Dike, 5 (penalty kick), 76th; 4, Orlando City, Anunga, 90th+4.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Pereyra, Orlando City, 31st; Godoy, Nashville, 34th; Schlegel, Orlando City, 62nd; Carlos, Orlando City, 81st; Johnston, Nashville, 82nd.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Kathryn Nesbitt, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

A_18,648.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho (Emanuel Mas, 90th+3), Ruan (Kyle Smith, 90th+3), Rodrigo Schlegel; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Tesho Akindele, 84th), Mauricio Pereyra; Alexander Alvarado (Nani, 66th), Daryl Dike, Silvester Van der Water (Benji Michel, 66th).

Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Anibal Godoy (Brian Anunga, 70th), Hany Mukhtar (Ake Arnaud Loba, 87th), Randall Leal (Alex Muyl, 70th), Dax McCarty; C.J. Sapong (Jhonder Cadiz, 81st).

Updated : 2021-09-30 13:04 GMT+08:00

