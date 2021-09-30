Alexa
Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suspended 6 games

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 10:28
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has been suspended for six games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

McCoy is out for the season after hurting his knee in the season opener and can serve the suspension handed down Wednesday while he is out this season.

McCoy said in a statement that the positive test resulted from something he was prescribed to help deal with a previous injury. He called it an “honest mistake” that he takes full responsibility for the violation.

The 33-year-old McCoy is a six-time Pro Bowler. He missed all of the 2020 season with a quadriceps injury in Dallas.

