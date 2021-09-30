Alexa
Beric, Navarro score in Fire's 2-0 victory over NYCFC

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 10:21
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Robert Beric and Federico Navarro scored and the lowly Chicago Fire beat New York City FC 2-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory in a month.

Gabriel Slonina, 17, made two saves for his first win, second straight shutout and third in five starts for Chicago (7-15-6).

Beric scored three minutes into the second half off a restart from Alvaro Medran. Navvaro scored his first goal for the Fire in the 66th.

New York City dropped to 11-10-6.

The game was played at SeatGeek Stadium, the Fire's home from 2006-19, because the NFL's Chicago Bears are playing Sunday at Soldier Field.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-30 13:02 GMT+08:00

