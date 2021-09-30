Alexa
Sallói scores 2 goals to reach 15, Sporting KC beats Dallas

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 10:26
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dániel Sallói had two goals to push his season total to 15, Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Kansas City (14-6-7) has won three of its past four games as it chases the top spot in the Western Conference. Dallas (6-13-9) lost its third straight game.

Sallói opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a shot from distance. After Russel made it 2-0 in the 55th, Sallói added another six minutes later. Sallói ran down the left side for José Mauri’s pass and took several touches in space before getting past his defender for a blast by goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer.

Russell scored for the eighth time this season, including a goal in four straight games. Russell's penalty kick was given after Bryan Acosta took down Khiry Shelton in a goal-scoring position.

U.S. national team player Ricardo Pepi scored on a breakaway for Dallas in the 68th for his 13th goal of the season.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-30 13:02 GMT+08:00

