Mead Johnson Nutrition’s Cross-sector Formula Cans Recycling Program Claims Silver for ‘Best PR Campaign – Sustainability’ at PR Awards 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 September 2021 - Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong's ("Mead Johnson") city-wide formula cans recycling program with cross sector cooperation, was recognized at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's PR Awards 2021, receiving the Silver award in the 'Best PR Campaign – Sustainability' category.





To encourage Hong Kong citizens to lead greener lives, Mead Johnson launched "We CAN Protect the Future" Formula Cans Recycling Program in 2021. Created in partnership with 24-hour online shopping mall, HKTVmall under Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited ("HKTVmall") and the World Green Organisation ("WGO"), the program aims to raise awareness among the public on the importance of recycling and urge parents to safeguard the future of their children by taking immediate actions to protect the environment and be the role models of green living.

The Program offered consumers access to a reliable channel for recycling their used formula cans at the six collection points at HKTVmall O2O Shops across the city. The WGO also provided expert guidance and insights to ensure all collected cans are properly handled and recycled. To ensure proper storage and transportation of all collected cans, all cans were transported by a specialized delivery team to a local recycling plant. The cans were then destructed and shipped to another facility for further processing. Molten metal will be recycled into raw metal materials for different purposes. Over 1,500 clean formula cans were collected within 20 days to preserve useful metal resources to reduce waste and protect our environment. Mead Johnson is also planning to launch the second phase of the program to encourage the public to build recycling habits, and hence create a cleaner, healthier world together.

"Mead Johnson has been providing parents with high-quality nutrition products. Apart from that, it also works hand in hand with consumers to safeguard the environment. In valuable partnership with HKTVmall and the WGO, we provided an accessible, reliable and trusted recycling method through the recycling program to protect the environment with parents together," said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross-Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited. "It's an honour to be recognised for our ongoing efforts and we are motivated to continue making a positive difference in the community, guided by Mead Johnson Nutrition's mission of empowering parents to nourish the best start in life."

Organised by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, PR Awards are definitive awards to honour excellent public relations campaigns across Asia and the judging panel was composed by independent public relations veterans coming from different industries in the region.

