Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 10:11
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cl...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez watches his three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, ...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept....
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates celebrates with Whit Merrifield after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a ...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game ag...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the ...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game ag...

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez acknowledges the crowd after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cl...

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez watches his three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, ...

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday, Sept....

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates celebrates with Whit Merrifield after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a ...

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game ag...

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the ...

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game ag...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second with a sprained right ankle Wednesday night.

Perez homered on the first pitch he saw, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive for Kansas City against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs.

Perez struck out the next inning and left the game.

The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-30 11:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'