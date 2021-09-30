Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New England 4, Montreal 1

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 09:45
New England 4, Montreal 1

New England 3 1 4
Montreal 1 0 1

First Half_1, New England, Jones, 3, 10th minute; 2, New England, Buksa, 13 (Bou), 17th; 3, New England, Camacho, 30th; 4, Montreal, Torres, 4, 32nd.

Second Half_5, New England, Bou, 13 (Kaptoum), 86th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza.

Yellow Cards_Piette, Montreal, 27th; Bou, New England, 58th; Miller, Montreal, 90th; Caicedo, New England, 90th+2.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Jason White, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_David Barrie.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara (Wilfrid Kaptoum, 80th), Matt Polster (Scott Caldwell, 88th); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Luis Caicedo, 80th), Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones.

Montreal_James Pantemis; Zorhan Bassong (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 55th), Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere (Ballou Tabla, 75th), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette (Bjorn Johnsen, 68th), Joaquin Torres, Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto.

Updated : 2021-09-30 11:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'