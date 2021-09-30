Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 09:28
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 010 002 021 6 13 1
Baltimore 000 000 000 0 4 2

Eovaldi, Brasier (7), Robles (8), M.Barnes (9) and Plawecki, Vázquez; Lowther, Hanhold (6), Kriske (7), K.Wade (8), Watkins (9) and P.Severino. W_Eovaldi 11-9. L_Lowther 1-3. HRs_Boston, Martinez (28), Renfroe (30).

___

New York 000 021 200 5 7 0
Toronto 211 010 01x 6 10 0

Cole, Loáisiga (7), Holmes (8) and Higashioka; Berríos, Mayza (7), Cimber (7), Romano (9) and McGuire. W_Cimber 3-4. L_Holmes 8-4. Sv_Romano (22). HRs_Toronto, Semien (44), Bichette (28).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 203 000 000 5 9 1
Colorado 402 030 01x 10 14 0

Espino, M.Thompson (3), Voth (3), Machado (4), Baldonado (5), Romero (5), Nolin (6), Fedde (8) and Adams; Lambert, Almonte (3), Goudeau (3), Chacín (6), Gilbreath (7), Bard (8) and Nuñez. W_Goudeau 2-1. L_M.Thompson 1-3. HRs_Colorado, McMahon (23).

___

Miami 000 000 030 3 5 0
New York 000 110 000 2 9 1

E.Hernandez, Z.Thompson (6), Okert (7), Bleier (8), Floro (9) and Jackson, Fortes; Walker, Lugo (8), Loup (9) and McCann. W_Okert 3-1. L_Lugo 4-3. Sv_Floro (13). HRs_New York, Conforto (13).

Updated : 2021-09-30 11:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'
Video shows Chinese iPhone fans ignore man's calls to 'support Huawei'