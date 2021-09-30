Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|Boston
Eovaldi, Brasier (7), Robles (8), M.Barnes (9) and Plawecki, Vázquez; Lowther, Hanhold (6), Kriske (7), K.Wade (8), Watkins (9) and P.Severino. W_Eovaldi 11-9. L_Lowther 1-3. HRs_Boston, Martinez (28), Renfroe (30).
Cole, Loáisiga (7), Holmes (8) and Higashioka; Berríos, Mayza (7), Cimber (7), Romano (9) and McGuire. W_Cimber 3-4. L_Holmes 8-4. Sv_Romano (22). HRs_Toronto, Semien (44), Bichette (28).
Espino, M.Thompson (3), Voth (3), Machado (4), Baldonado (5), Romero (5), Nolin (6), Fedde (8) and Adams; Lambert, Almonte (3), Goudeau (3), Chacín (6), Gilbreath (7), Bard (8) and Nuñez. W_Goudeau 2-1. L_M.Thompson 1-3. HRs_Colorado, McMahon (23).
E.Hernandez, Z.Thompson (6), Okert (7), Bleier (8), Floro (9) and Jackson, Fortes; Walker, Lugo (8), Loup (9) and McCann. W_Okert 3-1. L_Lugo 4-3. Sv_Floro (13). HRs_New York, Conforto (13).