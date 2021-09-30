Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/09/30 09:48
Fernandez scores 3rd goal in 4 games, Red Bulls tie Union

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored his third goal in four games and the New York Red Bulls tied the Philadelphia Union 1-1 on Wednesday night.

New York (11-8-7) extended its undefeated streak to four games. Philadelphia (10-7-9) had its two-game winning streak end.

Fernandez scored in the 37th by settling a pass from Cristian Cásseres Jr. while being surrounded by three defenders, and curving a shot inside the post.

Fernandez also scored Saturday, giving the Red Bulls a 1-0 win over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium.

Sergio Santos scored for Philadelphia in the 17th minute. Jamiro Monteiro's corner kick got through a crowd in front of the goal and Santos redirected it with his knee.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

