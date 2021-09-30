Alexa
Philadelphia 1, New York Red Bulls 1

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 09:49
Philadelphia 1 0 1
New York Red Bulls 1 0 1

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Santos, 5, 17th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Fernandez, 3 (Casseres Jr.), 37th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Martinez, Philadelphia, 45th; Duncan, New York Red Bulls, 52nd; Reyes, New York Red Bulls, 65th; Wagner, Philadelphia, 85th; Blake, Philadelphia, 86th; Elliott, Philadelphia, 88th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Brian Dunn, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

A_9,193.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya (Paxten Aaronson, 74th), Leon Maximilian Flach, Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Daniel Gazdag, 74th).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin (Tom Edwards, 87th); Cristhian Casseres Jr. (Wikelman Carmona, 46th), Sean Davis, Omir Fernandez (Tom Barlow, 58th), Dru Yearwood (Daniel Royer, 74th); Patryk Klimala (Frankie Amaya, 74th).

Updated : 2021-09-30 11:27 GMT+08:00

