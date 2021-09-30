Alexa
Toronto FC 3, Cincinnati 2

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 09:14
Cincinnati 1 1 2
Toronto FC 0 3 3

First Half_1, Cincinnati, Matarrita, 2 (Acosta), 38th minute.

Second Half_2, Toronto FC, Shaffelburg, 3 (Soteldo), 48th; 3, Toronto FC, Delgado, 2 (Shaffelburg), 55th; 4, Toronto FC, Achara, 2 (Shaffelburg), 65th; 5, Cincinnati, Acosta, 6 (Brenner), 72nd.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Kenneth Vermeer; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Valot, Cincinnati, 32nd; Castillo, Cincinnati, 41st; Vallecilla, Cincinnati, 59th; Achara, Toronto FC, 59th; Stanko, Cincinnati, 74th; Soteldo, Toronto FC, 76th; Marshall-Rutty, Toronto FC, 90th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Claudio Badea, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Geoff Cameron (Tyler Blackett, 71st), Edgar Castillo, Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla; Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal (Brandon Vazquez, 84th), Allan Cruz (Caleb Stanko, 71st); Brenner, Yuya Kubo (Calvin Harris, 61st), Florian Valot (Haris Medunjanin, 61st).

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence; Marky Delgado, Richie Laryea, Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Yeferson Soteldo (Patrick Mullins, 90th+2); Ifunanyachi Achara (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 66th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Justin Morrow, 82nd).

Updated : 2021-09-30 11:26 GMT+08:00

