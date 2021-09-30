Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Tsai says Taiwan facing 'political problems' in CPTPP bid

China's spokesperson reasserts country’s opposition to Taiwan’s entry

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/09/30 10:18
President Tsai Ing-wen. (Office of the President photo)

President Tsai Ing-wen. (Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Wednesday (Sept. 29) that the country will have to get past some "political problems" to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Taiwan has to work with "like-minded countries and current members" within the group since there are "indeed some political problems," Tsai said at a Central Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The president is believed to have been referring to opposition from China, according to a CNA report.

Indeed, on the same day, the spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, Chu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) reaffirmed Beijing’s opposition to Taipei joining the CPTPP.

China opposes Taiwan joining any regional trade group and its participation in any bilateral trade agreement because "there is only one China, which Taiwan is an inalienable part of," Chu said.

Geographically focused on the Pacific Rim, the CPTPP is one of the world's largest free-trade groupings, currently boasting 11 member states. Unanimous approval by all members is required to admit new applicants to the group.

Taiwan submitted its application on Wednesday (Sept. 22), just six days after China.

Although some were taken aback by China’s bid to join the group, the move was meticulously planned by top Chinese leadership who were following a 300-day plan set last year, according to Nikkei. China hopes to join the group before Taiwan or before the U.S. lodges a bid to rejoin.

China's leaders timed the application to preempt Taiwan’s bid and coincide with the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the expectation that Washington would be too distracted to form a coherent response, per Nikkei.
CPTPP
Taiwan-China
trade agreement
negotiations
Asia-Pacific

RELATED ARTICLES

Impact of Chinese power cuts on Taiwanese firms remains to be seen: Official
Impact of Chinese power cuts on Taiwanese firms remains to be seen: Official
2021/09/29 15:08
DPP politicians strategize about how to enter CPTPP
DPP politicians strategize about how to enter CPTPP
2021/09/28 17:34
Power cuts in Taiwan and China expose Taiwanese businesses’ double standards
Power cuts in Taiwan and China expose Taiwanese businesses’ double standards
2021/09/28 12:36
Taiwan to add NT$50 billion in agricultural exports if CPTPP bid successful
Taiwan to add NT$50 billion in agricultural exports if CPTPP bid successful
2021/09/27 12:45
Taiwan pitches ‘luxury fruit’ in Japan in wake of China’s ban
Taiwan pitches ‘luxury fruit’ in Japan in wake of China’s ban
2021/09/27 11:00

Updated : 2021-09-30 10:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games