Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jaguars rule out PK Lambo, will go with Wright at Bengals

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 08:26
Jaguars rule out PK Lambo, will go with Wright at Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out struggling kicker Josh Lambo for Thursday night's game at Cincinnati, leaving Matthew Wright to handle field goals and extra points.

Lambo missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday for undisclosed reasons and was listed on the game report as “not injury related.”

Lambo has missed five kicks in three games this season, including three field goals and two extra points. He was sidelined 12 games last year with a hip injury that required surgery, but he said before Week 1 that his confidence “is as high as ever" despite also missing kicks in training camp and the preseason.

Jacksonville (0-3) signed Wright to the practice squad Monday, after Lambo missed two extra points against Arizona. Wright is eligible to play against the Bengals (2-1) as one of the team's practice squad promotions.

Wright, who played collegiately at Central Florida, is perfect in his NFL career. He played three games for Pittsburgh last season and made all three field goals and all seven extra points.

He signed a futures contract with Detroit in January and spent the offseason and two weeks of training camp with the Lions. Detroit waived him Aug. 10.

Also Wednesday, the Jaguars ruled out defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle). Robertson-Harris also was inactive for last week's game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-30 09:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games