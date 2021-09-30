8 members of Argentina rugby touring squad stuck at border

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 file photo, Argentina's players react following their loss in their Rugby Championship test match against the ... FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 file photo, Argentina's players react following their loss in their Rugby Championship test match against the Wallabies in Townsville, Australia. Eight members of Argentina's rugby touring squad are stuck between Australian states after a border mix-up just two days before their Rugby Championship match with the Wallabies on the Gold Coast.(AP Photo/Tertius Pickard,File)

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Eight members of Argentina’s rugby touring squad are stuck between Australian states after a border mix-up just two days before their Rugby Championship match with the Wallabies on the Gold Coast.

Queensland Police confirmed Thursday that discussions for their return with “other agencies” were under way after the group, reported to be six players and two staff, had traveled in a bus to a Byron Bay health retreat in New South Wales state and tried to re-enter Queensland without appropriate documentation.

They were forced to spend Wednesday night in the New South Wales border town of Kingscliff.

There was no immediate word on whether Saturday's test match against Australia would be affected. The Argentinians are traveling with more than the 23 players needed for the match — 15 starters and eight reserves. Argentina was scheduled to name its team for the match later Thursday.

Restrictions on cross-border travel were loosened this week, but only for residents of Tweed Heads, Byron Bay and Queensland traveling for work, education, care or essential shopping.

Argentina has lost all five Rugby Championship matches this tournament — twice in South Africa to the Springboks, twice to New Zealand and once to the Wallabies in Australia. Most of the tournament has been played in Queensland due to COVID-19-related border closures and quarantine requirements.

After Saturday’s loss to Australia in Townsville, north Queensland, Argentina coach Mario Ledesma said his side felt disrespected when a promotional photo and video shoot featuring the Wallabies, South African and New Zealand captains went ahead without the Pumas.

Governing body SANZAAR and Rugby Australia later apologized for the snub.

