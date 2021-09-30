Alexa
NBA changes procedures for late-game review of out of bounds

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 07:23
NEW YORK (AP) — Instant replay of out-of-bounds violations in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime of NBA games this season will be initiated by a coach's challenge, rather than referees.

The NBA's Board of Governors approved the change Wednesday on a one-year trial basis.

Under the previous rule, coaches could not challenge an out-of-bounds ruling within the final two minutes. The change allows coaches to challenge an out-of-bounds ruling at any point in the game.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-30 09:54 GMT+08:00

