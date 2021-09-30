How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regrouped following a sharp drop a day earlier.

The S&P 500 and the The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, while the Nasdaq fell. Treasury yields stabilized, a welcome sign for investors who had been spooked by a sharp increase in yields over the previous week.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.83 points, or 0.2%, to 4,359.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.73 points, or 0.3%, to 34,390.72.

The Nasdaq fell 34.24 points, or 0.2%, to 14,512.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.47 points, or 0.2%, to 2,225.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 96.02 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 407.28 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 535.26 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 22.77 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 603.39 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is up 3,784.24 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,624.16 points, or 12.6.

The Russell 2000 is up 250.45 points, or 12.7%.