How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regrouped following a sharp drop a day earlier.
The S&P 500 and the The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, while the Nasdaq fell. Treasury yields stabilized, a welcome sign for investors who had been spooked by a sharp increase in yields over the previous week.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 6.83 points, or 0.2%, to 4,359.46.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.73 points, or 0.3%, to 34,390.72.
The Nasdaq fell 34.24 points, or 0.2%, to 14,512.44.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.47 points, or 0.2%, to 2,225.31.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 96.02 points, or 2.2%.
The Dow is down 407.28 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 535.26 points, or 3.6%.
The Russell 2000 is down 22.77 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 603.39 points, or 16.1%.
The Dow is up 3,784.24 points, or 12.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,624.16 points, or 12.6.
The Russell 2000 is up 250.45 points, or 12.7%.