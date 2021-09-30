Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bengals' Higgins, Bates out with injuries for Jaguars game

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 04:26
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch for a touchdown past Minnesota Vikings free safety Xavier Woods (23) in the first half...
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) tries to break away from Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) during the first half an ...

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch for a touchdown past Minnesota Vikings free safety Xavier Woods (23) in the first half...

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) tries to break away from Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) during the first half an ...

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals will be without receiver Tee Higgins and safety Jessie Bates for their Thursday night matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And the team likely will be missing cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (groin) and guard Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee). Both were listed Wednesday as doubtful.

However, cornerback Trae Waynes is expected to make his Bengals debut. He signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the team before the 2020 season, but missed the entire year with a pectoral injury. He's been bothered this season by a hamstring injury.

Higgins, the Bengals leading receiver in 2020, will miss his second game with a shoulder injury. Bates, a key player in the team's retooled defense, didn't miss any time in last week's win over the Steelers, but is unable to play because of a neck injury.

Awuzie was injured during the Steelers game. Su’a-Filo was out last week, replaced by rookie Jackson Carman at right guard. Carman did not allow a sack or hit on quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Jaguars will be without kicker Josh Lambo and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris.

Lambo missed two extra points in Sunday’s 31-19 loss to Arizona and has missed all three of his field-goal attempts in three games. Robertson-Harris also was out for Sunday's game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-30 06:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games