Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Georgia prisoner gets life without parole in guard killings

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 04:08
FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo released by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, escaped Georgia inmate Donnie Russell Rowe poses for a bo...

FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo released by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, escaped Georgia inmate Donnie Russell Rowe poses for a bo...

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prisoner found guilty of murder in the 2017 killings of two guards on a transport bus was sentenced Wednesday to serve life in prison without parole.

After taking only a few hours last week to convict Donnie Rowe of malice murder and other crimes, jurors could not agree on whether he should be sentenced to death, news outlets reported. Putnam County Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda Trammell then sentenced Rowe to serve life in prison without parole. A death sentence requires a unanimous jury.

The jury included seven women and five men who had been brought to Eatonton from Grady County, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) south, because of pretrial publicity. They deliberated for three hours Tuesday and five hours Wednesday, according to news outlets.

Rowe and fellow prisoner Ricky Dubose were accused of fatally shooting Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue while escaping from a prison transfer bus southeast of Atlanta in June 2017. They were arrested in Tennessee a few days later.

Dubose is to be tried separately and also faces the death penalty.

Security cameras on the bus recorded the violent escape while roughly 30 other prisoners witnessed the killings from the back of the bus.

Rowe’s defense attorneys had argued he didn’t know Dubose would kill the guards and should be spared a death sentence. District Attorney Wright Barksdale had argued that Rowe hatched the escape plot and the crime took both men to complete.

In addition to the security video, jurors got a firsthand look in the courthouse parking lot of the bus where the slayings occurred. They also heard from the man whose car the inmates stole right after fleeing the bus, as well as a homeowner in Rutherford County, Tennessee, who grabbed a pistol and called 911 after seeing Rowe and Dubose walking toward his house. He testified that the exhausted fugitives laid down and surrendered.

Rowe did not testify. His defense attorneys played the jury audio and video of Dubose saying he was the one who shot both officers. The defense lawyers then rested their case.

Rowe was already serving a sentence of life without parole for an armed robbery conviction when the guards were slain four years ago.

Updated : 2021-09-30 06:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games