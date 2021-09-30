Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Big-match habit: Pessina scores CL winner for Atalanta

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 03:46
Atalanta's Matteo Pessina celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta and Young...
Atalanta's Matteo Pessina, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta an...
Young Boys' Christopher Martins, left, fights for the ball with Atalanta's Matteo Pessina during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Ata...
Atalanta's Joakim Maehle jumps for the ball during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta and Young Boys, at the Gewiss Stadium in...
Young Boys fans light flares as cheer ahead of the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta and Young Boys, at the Gewiss Stadium in Ber...
Young Boys fans cheer attend the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta and Young Boys, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Wedne...

Atalanta's Matteo Pessina celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta and Young...

Atalanta's Matteo Pessina, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta an...

Young Boys' Christopher Martins, left, fights for the ball with Atalanta's Matteo Pessina during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Ata...

Atalanta's Joakim Maehle jumps for the ball during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta and Young Boys, at the Gewiss Stadium in...

Young Boys fans light flares as cheer ahead of the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta and Young Boys, at the Gewiss Stadium in Ber...

Young Boys fans cheer attend the Champions League Group F soccer match between Atalanta and Young Boys, at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Wedne...

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina does not score often. When he does, though, the goals usually come in big matches.

Like his brace in a 3-1 win over Napoli in the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals in February.

Like his goals against Wales and Austria — both winners — during Italy's run to the European Championship title.

Pessina had gone scoreless since his 105th-minute goal against Austria at Wembley Stadium three months ago until he used one touch to redirect a cross from Duván Zapata in the second half of Atalanta’s 1-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It was Pessina’s first goal in his 14th European club match and it put Atalanta in control of Group F ahead of Manchester United’s game against Villarreal later.

The match was Atalanta’s first Champions League game at its renovated Gewiss Stadium with its supporters in attendance.

“It’s impossible to describe how emotional it is for me to score my first Champions League goal and celebrate it with the fans,” Pessina said.

Atalanta leads the group with four points, one point ahead of Young Boys, which stunned United in the first round of group matches.

Villarreal, which held Atalanta to a draw two weeks ago, has one point, while United has zero.

Pessina also had a perfect chance from point-blank range just before the break but lost his balance just as he was connecting with the ball.

The goal came following strong work from Zapata, who created numerous chances.

Atalanta lost key winger Robin Gosens to an apparent injury early on then had a first-half goal waved off by the VAR for offside.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-09-30 05:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games