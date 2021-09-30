Alexa
Nagy not saying who Bears' starting QB will be against Lions

By ANDREW SELIGMAN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/30 03:11
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton walks to the locker room with an unidentified trainer during the first half of an NFL football game against the ...

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears coach Matt Nagy was not ready to say who the starting quarterback will be when Chicago hosts the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Veteran Andy Dalton remains the No. 1 signal-caller, with rookie Justin Fields backing him up and Nick Foles in the third spot, Nagy said Wednesday.

But as for who will start this week?

Nagy said that “will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture” on the health of his top two quarterbacks. Both were expected to practice Wednesday in some capacity.

Nagy would not say, either, if he will continue to call plays on offense.

The Bears delivered one of the worst performances ever on that side of the ball by an NFL team in a 26-6 loss at Cleveland last week. They had just 47 yards, the ninth-lowest total in league history and the second lowest for the charter franchise.

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick, got sacked nine times for 67 yards while throwing for just 68 in his first NFL start. He also injured his right hand.

Dalton left the Bears' Week 2 win over Cincinnati with a knee injury.

2021-09-30

