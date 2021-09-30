Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Browns starting CB Newsome out this week with calf injury

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/30 02:03
FILE - Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) is shown during a preseason NFL football game, in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Aug. 14, 2021, f...

FILE - Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) is shown during a preseason NFL football game, in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Aug. 14, 2021, f...

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss this week's game at Minnesota with a calf injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski opened his Wednesday media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings (1-2). Stefanski said the 21-year-old starter is “week to week” but that he will not have to go on injured reserve, which would have meant he would miss at least three games.

A first-round draft pick from Northwestern, Newsome has looked comfortable in his first three games as a pro with the Browns (2-1). Stefanski isn't sure when Newsome got hurt in Sunday's win over Chicago. He played in the fourth quarter before leaving the game.

Last week, Newsome said he was somewhat surprised defenses haven't been throwing much in his direction. He's been credited with seven tackles and two pass breakups in three games.

With Newsome out, Greedy Williams will slide into the opposite starting spot from Denzel Ward. Williams played the last eight snaps in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Bears and had a pass breakup.

Newsome beat out Williams for the starting job in training camp. The Browns drafted Newsome not only for his talent, but as insurance because Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, missed all last season with a nerve injury in his shoulder.

Stefanski has been pleased with Williams so far.

“He’s had limited reps in the games but seeing him a lot at practice and I think he’s done a nice job,” Stefanski said. “Going all the way back to when he first got back out there and worked through it and got his wind back, I think you just see a guy who’s continuing to get better.”

Browns starting center JC Tretter (knee) and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) were also kept out of practice, but that wasn't a surprise because both have been battling through injuries for several weeks.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-30 03:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games