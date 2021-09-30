Alexa
Jets WR Jeff Smith OK after car accident on way to facility

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/30 02:27
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith is OK after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning.

The 24-year-old Smith was driving to the team's facility when the crash occurred. There were no immediate details on the accident, but agent Garriet Blair told The Associated Press that Smith is “good” physically and “more upset about his new car.”

Smith was not at practice during the early portion open to reporters.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told the AP that Smith was at the facility Wednesday and, as Blair said, appears to be fine. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced details of the accident, which was first reported by NFL Network.

Smith is in his third season with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College. He began his college career as a quarterback, but converted to wide receiver. Smith has two catches for 48 yards in three games and also has a significant role on special teams, serving as a gunner on punt coverage.

Smith has 20 career receptions for 227 yards in 16 games, including four starts.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-30 03:52 GMT+08:00

