Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dallas apartment blast injures 6, including 4 firefighters

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 01:20
Dallas apartment blast injures 6, including 4 firefighters

DALLAS (AP) — Six people were injured, including four firefighters, after an explosion Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in south Dallas, authorities said.

Firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak at the two-story apartment complex when the explosion occurred, Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement. The explosion caused a partial collapse of the building.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were in the building when the explosion occurred.

The six injured were taken to hospitals. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

The cause of the blast was under investigation.

Updated : 2021-09-30 03:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games