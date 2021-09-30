Alexa
Putintseva reaches Astana Open quarterfinals, Mladenovic out

By Associated Press
2021/09/30 01:22
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Yulia Putintseva reached the quarterfinals of the Astana Open on Wednesday as she bids to win the first women's tour tennis event in her home country of Kazakhstan, while third-seeded Kristina Mladenovic lost in the second round.

Putintseva beat Vera Lapko 6-4, 6-4 in their second-round match, winning six of the last seven games after Lapko had led the second set 3-0.

Alison van Uytvanck, seeded second, recovered after being broken in the deciding set to beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. It was only the third time in 15 tournaments this season that the Belgian has got past the second round in a tour event.

Her reward is a quarterfinal match with seventh-seeded Russian Varvara Gracheva, who saw off Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-4.

Mladenovic became the highest-ranked player to be eliminated so far as she was beaten 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 by Anastasia Potapova of Russia. Potapova's next opponent is Rebecca Peterson, who swept past Zarina Diyas 6-2, 6-2 to leave Putintseva as the only remaining player from Kazakhstan in the draw.

Jaqueline Cristian lost a first-set tiebreak but still upset eighth-seeded Clara Burel 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-2 for her third quarterfinal of the season at a full WTA tour event after St. Petersburg in March and Palermo in July.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

