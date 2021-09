WTA Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Results

Wednesday At XS Tennis Village Chicago Purse: $565,530 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor CHICAGO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Chicago Fall Tennis Classic at XS Tennis Village (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Elena Rybakina (5), Kazakhstan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (3), Switzerland, def. Maddison Inglis, Australia, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Kaitlyn Christian, United States, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-4, 7-5.

Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Anastassia Rodionova, Australia, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 6-3, 6-4.