Ravens activate Bateman, Boykin, Madubuike and Houston

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 23:02
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve Wednesday and activated defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and linebacker Justin Houston from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bateman, a first-round draft pick this year, had been out with groin problems, and Boykin had a hamstring injury.

The moves left only linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on the COVID-19 list for Baltimore. The Ravens play at Denver this weekend.

The Ravens were hoping Bateman, a former Minnesota star, would be a key addition to their receiving corps this year, but he's been unable to contribute so far. He caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards for the Gophers in 2019.

Updated : 2021-09-30 00:51 GMT+08:00

