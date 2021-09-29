Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

From 007 to Macbeth: Daniel Craig plots return to Broadway

By MARK KENNEDY , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2021/09/29 23:02
This combination photo shows Daniel Craig at the world premiere of the film "No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021, left, and Ruth Negga at a sp...

This combination photo shows Daniel Craig at the world premiere of the film "No Time To Die" in London on Sept. 28, 2021, left, and Ruth Negga at a sp...

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off his turn as James Bond, Daniel Craig has his next project lined up and its also got plenty of blood being spilled.

Craig will return to Broadway in 2022 as Macbeth in a revival of Williams Shakespeare's tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

“Macbeth” will play the Lyceum Theatre starting March 29, 2022, with an opening set for April 28. Tony Award-winner Sam Gold will direct. Barbara Broccoli, who produces the James Bond films with her brother, is a producer of “Macbeth.”

Craig was last on Broadway in a 2013 revival of Harold Pinter's “Betrayal” opposite his wife, Rachel Weisz, and directed by Mike Nichols. Craig also starred opposite Hugh Jackman in 2009's “A Steady Rain.” Gold directed Craig in a 2016 off-Broadway production of “Othello” alongside David Oyelowo.

Negga, whose film credits include “Loving” and “World War Z,” started her career in the theater, and in 2020, made her New York City theatrical debut in the titular role of "Hamlet."

It will mark the second high-profile “Macbeth” after Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. That film will be released in theaters Dec. 25 and on Apple TV+ on Jan. 14.

Updated : 2021-09-30 00:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games