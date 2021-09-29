Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bucs add CB Richard Sherman to injury-ravaged secondary

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 23:06
FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) is seen during the NFL football Super Bowl 54 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami ...
FILE - Richard Sherman, right, walks with his wife following a King County District Court hearing in Seattle, in this Friday, July 16, 2021, filer pho...

FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) is seen during the NFL football Super Bowl 54 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami ...

FILE - Richard Sherman, right, walks with his wife following a King County District Court hearing in Seattle, in this Friday, July 16, 2021, filer pho...

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason.

Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary.

“He’s the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up,” Sherman said on his podcast.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the last three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL's top defenders with Seattle, helping the Seahawks win the 2013 title and go to the Super Bowl the next season. He played seven seasons in Seattle (2011-17).

He was involved in several incidents during the summer, including being arrested in July at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond, Washington. Sherman, 33, was charged with five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence, plus resisting arrest, DUI and reckless endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges while saying on social medial he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions. A pretrial hearing is set for Friday.

Sherman has the most interceptions in the league over the last 10 seasons (36). He also has been a star in the playoffs and was selected to the NFL Team of the Decade for the 2010s.

Tampa Bay has lost cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean to injuries.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-09-30 00:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games