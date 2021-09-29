Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ex-Bush strategist Matthew Dowd running as Democrat in Texas

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 23:23
Ex-Bush strategist Matthew Dowd running as Democrat in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matthew Dowd, a former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush, announced Wednesday that he will run as a Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor.

The onetime chief strategist to Bush's 2004 reelection campaign enters the race as a heavy underdog challenger to Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a firebrand who in two terms as second-in-command has driven the Texas Capitol to the hard right over guns, abortion and immigration.

In a video launching his campaign, Dowd said “the GOP politicians have failed us" and attacked Patrick over his response to mass shootings, Texas' deadly winter blackout and leading a charge for more voting restrictions.

Patrick, who served chairman to former President Donald Trump's presidential campaigns in Texas, won reelection in 2018 by more than 400,000 votes. No Democrat has won a statewide election in Texas in more than 25 years.

Dowd worked for Texas' last Democratic lieutenant governor, Bob Bullock, before joining Bush's team. He later broke with the former president and worked as an analyst for ABC News.

Democrat Mike Collier, who ran against Patrick in 2018, is also considering a second run for lieutenant governor.

Updated : 2021-09-30 00:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games