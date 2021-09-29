NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|94
|44
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|82
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|51
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|20
|70
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|84
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|76
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|80
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|53
|91
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|85
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|54
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|60
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|66
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|26
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|90
|72
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|67
|60
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|92
|95
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|90
|69
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|64
|64
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|92
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|74
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|30
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|42
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|103
|88
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|94
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|83
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|40
|77
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|87
|78
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|67
|95
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|103
|65
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|95
|62
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|74
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|75
|79
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
___
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Houston, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.