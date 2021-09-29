All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|52-29
|45-31
|New York
|90
|67
|.573
|7
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|45-33
|45-34
|Boston
|88
|69
|.561
|9
|_
|6-4
|L-4
|49-32
|39-37
|Toronto
|87
|70
|.554
|10
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|43-32
|44-38
|Baltimore
|51
|106
|.325
|46
|37
|4-6
|W-1
|26-53
|25-53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|90
|68
|.570
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|50-27
|40-41
|Cleveland
|77
|80
|.490
|12½
|11
|4-6
|L-1
|40-41
|37-39
|Detroit
|75
|82
|.478
|14½
|13
|5-5
|L-3
|42-39
|33-43
|Kansas City
|72
|85
|.459
|17½
|16
|6-4
|W-1
|37-39
|35-46
|Minnesota
|70
|87
|.446
|19½
|18
|6-4
|W-1
|37-42
|33-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|92
|65
|.586
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|48-28
|44-37
|Seattle
|88
|70
|.557
|4½
|½
|9-1
|W-3
|44-33
|44-37
|Oakland
|85
|73
|.538
|7½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|43-38
|42-35
|Los Angeles
|74
|83
|.471
|18
|14
|2-8
|L-2
|40-42
|34-41
|Texas
|58
|99
|.369
|34
|30
|4-6
|W-2
|34-42
|24-57
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|84
|72
|.538
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|38-37
|46-35
|Philadelphia
|81
|76
|.516
|3½
|7
|6-4
|L-2
|47-34
|34-42
|New York
|75
|82
|.478
|9½
|13
|3-7
|W-2
|46-33
|29-49
|Washington
|65
|93
|.411
|20
|23½
|5-5
|L-1
|35-43
|30-50
|Miami
|64
|93
|.408
|20½
|24
|2-8
|L-7
|40-38
|24-55
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|94
|63
|.599
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|45-36
|49-27
|y-St. Louis
|88
|69
|.561
|6
|_
|10-0
|W-17
|43-33
|45-36
|Cincinnati
|82
|76
|.519
|12½
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|44-37
|38-39
|Chicago
|67
|90
|.427
|27
|21
|1-9
|L-7
|39-42
|28-48
|Pittsburgh
|59
|98
|.376
|35
|29
|4-6
|W-1
|35-41
|24-57
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|103
|54
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|50-26
|53-28
|z-Los Angeles
|101
|56
|.643
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|53-23
|48-33
|San Diego
|78
|79
|.497
|25
|10
|2-8
|L-4
|45-36
|33-43
|Colorado
|72
|85
|.459
|31
|16
|3-7
|W-1
|47-33
|25-52
|Arizona
|50
|107
|.318
|53
|38
|3-7
|L-2
|30-48
|20-59
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 3, Washington 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 4
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.