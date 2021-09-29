Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 19 4 5 62 53 33
Nashville 11 3 12 45 44 24
New York City FC 11 9 6 39 44 30
Philadelphia 10 7 8 38 32 25
Orlando City 10 8 8 38 37 38
D.C. United 11 11 4 37 45 38
CF Montréal 10 9 7 37 37 32
Atlanta 9 8 9 36 35 31
Columbus 9 11 7 34 32 36
Inter Miami CF 9 11 5 32 25 40
New York 8 11 6 30 31 29
Chicago 6 15 6 24 26 43
Cincinnati 4 13 8 20 26 48
Toronto FC 4 15 7 19 28 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 14 5 6 48 38 21
Sporting Kansas City 13 6 7 46 44 28
Colorado 12 4 9 45 35 24
Portland 12 10 4 40 42 43
LA Galaxy 11 10 5 38 37 42
Minnesota United 10 8 7 37 29 29
Real Salt Lake 10 10 6 36 42 41
Los Angeles FC 9 11 6 33 38 38
Vancouver 8 8 9 33 31 34
San Jose 8 9 9 33 34 38
FC Dallas 6 12 9 27 38 44
Houston 5 11 11 26 31 41
Austin FC 6 16 4 22 27 40

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 22

Nashville 5, Miami 1

New England 3, Chicago 2

New York City FC 1, New York 1, tie

Saturday, September 25

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

New England 2, Orlando City 1

D.C. United 4, Cincinnati 2

Columbus 2, CF Montréal 1

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Minnesota 2, Houston 0

Toronto FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

Vancouver 1, FC Dallas 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Portland 6, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, September 26

Nashville 0, Chicago 0, tie

Seattle 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Austin FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Wednesday, September 29

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 3

Nashville at New York City FC, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Miami at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 9

Miami at New York, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

Colorado at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-30 00:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
'Jackie Chan curse' strikes Evergrande
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
Leaked DARPA docs reveal plans for risky research with Wuhan lab
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
New Taipei hospital ordered to stop vaccinations after administering 25 undiluted BNT jabs
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
KMT 'valkyrie' wears motorcycle gloves to brawl in Taiwan's legislature
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan’s Uniform-Invoice Prize winning numbers for July and August announced
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys 2 drinks for NT$50, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Taiwan reports 3 cases of breakthrough infections with Sinovac, Sinopharm vaccines
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Confirmed COVID case visited 'some places' in Taipei's Wanhua
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
Beijing arrests US citizen in crackdown as another massive Chinese company goes bankrupt
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games
New Taipei teen sets fire to apartment, locks family on balcony over video games