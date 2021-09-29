Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 97 60 .618 _
New York 90 67 .573 7
Boston 88 69 .561 9
Toronto 87 70 .554 10
Baltimore 51 106 .325 46
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 90 68 .570 _
Cleveland 77 80 .490 12½
Detroit 75 82 .478 14½
Kansas City 72 85 .459 17½
Minnesota 70 87 .446 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 65 .586 _
Seattle 88 70 .557
Oakland 85 73 .538
Los Angeles 74 83 .471 18
Texas 58 99 .369 34

x-clinched division

___

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-30 00:49 GMT+08:00

