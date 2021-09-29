Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/09/29 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 97 60 .618 _
New York 90 67 .573 7
Boston 88 69 .561 9
Toronto 87 70 .554 10
Baltimore 51 106 .325 46
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 90 68 .570 _
Cleveland 77 80 .490 12½
Detroit 75 82 .478 14½
Kansas City 72 85 .459 17½
Minnesota 70 87 .446 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 65 .586 _
Seattle 88 70 .557
Oakland 85 73 .538
Los Angeles 74 83 .471 18
Texas 58 99 .369 34

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 84 72 .538 _
Philadelphia 81 76 .516
New York 75 82 .478
Washington 65 93 .411 20
Miami 64 93 .408 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 94 63 .599 _
y-St. Louis 88 69 .561 6
Cincinnati 82 76 .519 12½
Chicago 67 90 .427 27
Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 35
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 103 54 .656 _
z-Los Angeles 101 56 .643 2
San Diego 78 79 .497 25
Colorado 72 85 .459 31
Arizona 50 107 .318 53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 3, Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-09-30 00:48 GMT+08:00

